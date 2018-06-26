J.J. Nelson wants to be more than deep threat for Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals brought in Brice Butler, Christian Kirk and Greg Little this offseason as they look for a No. 2 receiver to go with Larry Fitzgerald.

Those new faces join holdovers Chad Williams and J.J. Nelson in the mix for the job and Nelson is hoping that the shuffling of the group gives him a chance to show off more facets to his game. Nelson has been known as a deep threat since joining Arizona as a 2015 fifth-round pick, but he’d like to change that perception in 2018.

“Coming in and being labeled a deep-ball guy,” Nelson said, via the team’s website, “I’ve been trying to put the total package together and I feel like with this offense, it can help me with that for sure.”

Nelson has never caught more than 34 passes of played half the offensive snaps in any of his three seasons, but the presence of a new coaching staff and the absence of a sure thing behind Fitzgerald offers a real opportunity to change those things. That opportunity is a new one for the other receivers as well, which should make the receiver competition one of the most closely watched parts of Cardinals camp this summer.