Jalen Ramsey elaborates on his assessment of Jimmy Garoppolo

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey recently threw cold water on the notion that #Jimmy already is as good as #Tommy, pointing out that the 49ers scored 44 against the AFC finalists due in part to the scheme the team runs. Ramsey has elaborated on his remarks, via Twitter.

“Jimmy is good, I said that but based off our game, only 1 Wr had more than 25 yards on us & most of that came off 1 catch for 24 yards,” Ramsey said, in response to a NinersNation.com blurb about the comments. “[H]e used his FB & TE for big gains off play action & their running game was also good that game. That’s scheme!”

Said Ramsey on NFL Network regarding Garoppolo: “What did he play, five games? He has good potential, I think he’ll be a good player, but my experience in playing him, it was a lot of scheme stuff. It wasn’t like he was just dicing us up.”

The broader point, whether Ramsey specifically made it or not, is that defenses eventually will have enough film to understand how Garoppolo operates the scheme, what he does well, what he doesn’t do well, what he tries to do when what he wants to do is taken away, etc. That will be one of the various challenges the 49ers face when trying to build on the unexpected success the team had once Garoppolo became the starting quarterback.

Similarly, Garoppolo may have to do more/other things when defenses shut down play-action passes to fullbacks and tight ends, and when the running game isn’t working the way it should.