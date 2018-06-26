Jalen Ramsey elaborates on his assessment of Jimmy Garoppolo

Posted by Mike Florio on June 26, 2018, 2:55 PM EDT
Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey recently threw cold water on the notion that #Jimmy already is as good as #Tommy, pointing out that the 49ers scored 44 against the AFC finalists due in part to the scheme the team runs. Ramsey has elaborated on his remarks, via Twitter.

“Jimmy is good, I said that but based off our game, only 1 Wr had more than 25 yards on us & most of that came off 1 catch for 24 yards,” Ramsey said, in response to a NinersNation.com blurb about the comments. “[H]e used his FB & TE for big gains off play action & their running game was also good that game. That’s scheme!”

Said Ramsey on NFL Network regarding Garoppolo: “What did he play, five games? He has good potential, I think he’ll be a good player, but my experience in playing him, it was a lot of scheme stuff. It wasn’t like he was just dicing us up.”

The broader point, whether Ramsey specifically made it or not, is that defenses eventually will have enough film to understand how Garoppolo operates the scheme, what he does well, what he doesn’t do well, what he tries to do when what he wants to do is taken away, etc. That will be one of the various challenges the 49ers face when trying to build on the unexpected success the team had once Garoppolo became the starting quarterback.

Similarly, Garoppolo may have to do more/other things when defenses shut down play-action passes to fullbacks and tight ends, and when the running game isn’t working the way it should.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Jalen Ramsey elaborates on his assessment of Jimmy Garoppolo

  5. Jimmy G played 7 games, and won them all. Those are not meaningless games because without 2 of those wins, the Patriots might not have reached the Super Bowl the year Brady was suspended 4 games. The fact remains that Jimmy G beat 3 teams that made the playoffs in 2017 while the Baltimore Ravens did not beat a single playoff bound team that same season. To put Jimmy G. down, one has to use lies, damned lied or statistics.

  7. See Dak Prescott for example, great first year then not so great the next year. Was it caused by the players around him? We should know more after this year.

  8. He used his fb and tight end off of playaction? aka he responded to the circumstances and took what was out there to win the game. That’s called good football. And as a defense, getting carved up.

  9. Stop jumping all over athletes who give honest opinions instead of coach speak. He even says he thinks he will be good.

  11. The Forty-Niner Faithful are pleased to have a QB who can run a scheme with precision. That is not a pejorative, and does not equate to being a “game manager.” What we saw from Jimmy G is a QB who makes very quick decisions, and has a quick release, and places the ball in tight windows. It is Shanahan’s job to make sure that his scheme keeps up with the opponents and that Jimmy has viable options on most plays. So far, it seems that Shanahan is capable of producing game plans that can work.

    It is too soon to think this might be as good a combination as Montana-Walsh, but it certainly looks like it might be the same type of recipe. I will gladly take this version of the Niners in exchange for their recent haplessness, including the semi-successful Harbaugh years.

  12. If Jimmy gets any modicum of an outside zone running game going, you’ll really be schemed.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!