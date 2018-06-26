Jalen Ramsey: Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t dice us up, it was a lot of scheme stuff

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 26, 2018, 8:52 AM EDT
Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another touchdown as the 49ers beat the Jaguars 44-33 last season, but Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey was not impressed.

Ramsey said on NFL Network that his fellow players were wrong to put Garoppolo in the Top 100 players in the NFL, as Ramsey didn’t come away thinking Garoppolo was great.

“What did he play, five games? He has good potential, I think he’ll be a good player, but my experience in playing him, it was a lot of scheme stuff. It wasn’t like he was just dicing us up,” Ramsey said.

So why did the 49ers go from 1-10 without Garoppolo to 5-0 after Garoppolo got on the field? Ramsey said defenses just weren’t ready for him.

“Nobody got to scheme on him this year. There was not a lot of film on him,” Ramsey said.

There will be no such excuses this year, as everyone has now had plenty of time to see what Garoppolo can do.

  1. Sorry kids but he’s right. Matt Cassel, anyone?? Once defensive coordinators get enough film on you then it’s game on. Ever wonder why the starting QB goes down and the backup looks so good……until he’s the starter. I don’t think Jimmy is who you think he is.

  3. Great player, but just stop talking. Makes you wonder what kind of drivel he was spewing at AJ Green to get him to turn around an whip his tail… there’s a better way to be.

  8. Every rookie / back-up that comes in and does anything remotely good, media gushes on them. So many fizzle out, and the only plausible answer is what Jalen said, they have film. I guess its like the first time you go to a new golf course, you are able to shoot lower next round because you know whats ahead and how to attack a hole better.

    plus 9ers are far away from a playoff spot in the powerhouse NFC. you gonna need 12 wins for the wild card spots.

  9. Why did the team go 1-10 without Garoppolo? Because lost 5 games IN A ROW by 3 or fewer points, all of which could have easily been wins (2 were OT losses), and the starter in those games was placeholder Brian Holder. Any solid-or-better QB (which Garoppolo certainly is) could have been the difference there. Then the team beat the terrible Bears and Texans, edged out the overrated Titans, and in the final week beat a resting Rams team that had nothing to play for. Yes, the Jaguars win was a good one, but CLEARLY the 49ers were competitive to begin with, and 1-10 was just a combination of bad luck and an awful QB. Garoppolo was a clear major upgrade, but one who also got to play in a soft spot in the schedule, hence 5-0.

    Cassel never had the arm that Garoppolo has.

    It is kind of funny that you would have posted the same thing in 2002 about Tom Brady. I’m not saying that Garoppolo will be as good as Tom Brady, but he has the talent to be a top quarterback and NOBODY every said that about Cassel.

  11. Listen to the so-called experts. Sorry, kiddies, but Garoppolo will be every good as predicted. You Madame Sonja imitators need to get a job.

  12. It’s called being prepared and doing what he needed to do to win, doesn’t have to be more complicated than that

