Jalen Ramsey: Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t dice us up, it was a lot of scheme stuff

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another touchdown as the 49ers beat the Jaguars 44-33 last season, but Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey was not impressed.

Ramsey said on NFL Network that his fellow players were wrong to put Garoppolo in the Top 100 players in the NFL, as Ramsey didn’t come away thinking Garoppolo was great.

“What did he play, five games? He has good potential, I think he’ll be a good player, but my experience in playing him, it was a lot of scheme stuff. It wasn’t like he was just dicing us up,” Ramsey said.

So why did the 49ers go from 1-10 without Garoppolo to 5-0 after Garoppolo got on the field? Ramsey said defenses just weren’t ready for him.

“Nobody got to scheme on him this year. There was not a lot of film on him,” Ramsey said.

There will be no such excuses this year, as everyone has now had plenty of time to see what Garoppolo can do.