Kirk Cousins knows he’s behind, but also that he needs rest

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 26, 2018, 9:29 AM EDT
New Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows he needs to be working right now.

But he’s also been around long enough to know this is the last chance he’s going to have for months to get any downtime.

Via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Cousins acknowledged the challenge of walking into a new team full of new receivers, with a new coordinator and a new playbook.

It’s a bit like drinking through a firehose right now,” Cousins said. “I need to use the five or six weeks of the summer to go back. All the stuff I didn’t catch, go back through and see that I had starred this, I had check-marked this as something to go back to when we had time, rather than take time when we were so busy. I’ll make a list, probably get on the phone with coach [John] DeFilippo or give coach [Kevin] Stefanski an email and just go through it all to get each question answered over the summer.”

But after six years in the league, he’s also well aware of what happens when he does get back to work in late July.

“It’s a balance for me, and I’ve had to learn this after playing the last few years,” Cousins said. “Last year we got to like Week Two, and because of how much I was grinding all camp and even in the summer, I felt like we were in Week 12. I couldn’t believe that we were only in Week Two because I had treated July and August like it was game day. You have to pace yourself a little bit.

“Because I feel a little behind the eight ball and am learning the offense, I do need to be in it every day, but there also needs to be a healthy balance of getting away, catching your breath, and getting a change of scenery, knowing that when we come back at the end of July we still have six more weeks before Week One. I’ll definitely get away, relax, and also just stay in it every day for a few minutes so I don’t lose what I’ve gained.”

Pacing himself will be vital, because with the money the Vikings spent on him, they’re planning on keeping him busy well past the end of the regular season.

21 responses to “Kirk Cousins knows he’s behind, but also that he needs rest

  4. Man – If this guy is a total flop and Case Keenum has moderate success – this could go down as one of the biggest blunders in sports history given the success of the vikings last year then letting that QB walk.

  5. BRUH. Poor Vikings.

    What has this dude ever won, and still got that kind of money, shows the sad state of the QB position in the NFL. Im honored to have watched Brees for 13 years from my seat in the dome.

  7. Hope he’s the key to finally get the prize. Or in typical Vikings fashion it will be an unmitigated disaster in the most gut wrenching heart breaking way possible.

  8. If Cousins doesn’t bring us a superbowl in the next 3 years he is a bust. Get it figured out because this team is ready now.

    ————————————–

    I respectfully disagree. There were a lot of successful teams last year other than the Eagles. The mentality that only the championship team in a given year is the only GOOD team is a part of the attitude in Minnesota that leads fans to talk about SuperBowl wins in August and the same fans burn their jerseys in the parking lot at the season end. Mine get hung respectfully until the draft. There are a million ways this acquisition can be a good move and a million ways it can be a bust. A SuperBowl should be the ultimate goal every year, but a team that plays honorably and performs should still be given its due. Skol.

  9. If Cousins doesn’t bring us a superbowl in the next 3 years he is a bust. Get it figured out because this team is ready now.

    Well, you might as well say he’s a bust now because he’s not bring a title to Minny. As a matter of fact, I’m predicting he causes a divide with the team

  10. I get resting your body but your brain doesn’t need the same.

    If you’re not in the playbook right now or studying the offense – you’re wrong. Plain and simple.

  11. He may succeed in the vikings because of the short ball control game plan that relies heavely on TE’s over the middle. This playbook hasnt changed in 30 years. run for 3, run for two, pass for 5. Do it again. AP however ran for more than 3 to help make it easier for 8 years.

  12. Lol that doesn’t bode well for the Vikes. Players usually don’t “need rest” in the middle of the off season.

  14. There’s something that is not quite right with this guy. Maybe its the way he deals with pressure. He makes great plays but just enough boneheaded mistakes to always leave a little doubt. He’ll do well with the Vikings, but I predict they will trend downward over the 3 years of his bloated contract.

  15. Imagine every time you speak that the media hangs on EVERY SINGLE WORD! Not specifically Cousins, but every celebrity. How annoying! Then they twist it into a tempting headline to start a heated debate.

    Cousins is just like every pro athlete before the grind of the season begins. Balance the prep work with some down time. It’s a long season.

  16. The last few years Cousins starts slow. He usually comes around by week 4. Just hope the pressure of the contract and expectations of the fans don’t derail him too much.

  17. Keenum figured it out and he was a backup. Cousins better figure it out too. I understand why the Vikings went with cousins over Keenum but if Keenum goes to Denver and a brand new offense and starts lighting it up while cousins struggles, it’s not a good sign for the Vikings. This team is built to win a super bowl for the next two-three years. After that, a bunch of their players won’t be able to be resigned and some will be past their primes. They better win one or fans are going to be angry. This is the most complete team they’ve had since the 70s.

  19. Funny he mentions camp was so tough last year…most players complained that Gruden ran too easy of a camp. The excuses with this guy…so many.

  20. Average QB who hasn’t dome anything in this league to warrant being paid like some kind of ultra Superstar. The Vikings made a huge mistake with this guy.

  21. Funny how there can be a hundred different interpretations of a couple player quotes based upon the respective fans’ perspective or loyalties. The only surprising part about these comments is that one certain Pats fan hasn’t chimed in with the “Cousins is an overpaid bust” post.

    The Vikes have had to introduce new starting QBs to their system damn near every season the past few years, including two last year. That seemed to work out okay last season with a journeyman QB that had no previous NFL success.

