Kirk Cousins knows he’s behind, but also that he needs rest

Getty Images

New Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows he needs to be working right now.

But he’s also been around long enough to know this is the last chance he’s going to have for months to get any downtime.

Via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Cousins acknowledged the challenge of walking into a new team full of new receivers, with a new coordinator and a new playbook.

“It’s a bit like drinking through a firehose right now,” Cousins said. “I need to use the five or six weeks of the summer to go back. All the stuff I didn’t catch, go back through and see that I had starred this, I had check-marked this as something to go back to when we had time, rather than take time when we were so busy. I’ll make a list, probably get on the phone with coach [John] DeFilippo or give coach [Kevin] Stefanski an email and just go through it all to get each question answered over the summer.”

But after six years in the league, he’s also well aware of what happens when he does get back to work in late July.

“It’s a balance for me, and I’ve had to learn this after playing the last few years,” Cousins said. “Last year we got to like Week Two, and because of how much I was grinding all camp and even in the summer, I felt like we were in Week 12. I couldn’t believe that we were only in Week Two because I had treated July and August like it was game day. You have to pace yourself a little bit.

“Because I feel a little behind the eight ball and am learning the offense, I do need to be in it every day, but there also needs to be a healthy balance of getting away, catching your breath, and getting a change of scenery, knowing that when we come back at the end of July we still have six more weeks before Week One. I’ll definitely get away, relax, and also just stay in it every day for a few minutes so I don’t lose what I’ve gained.”

Pacing himself will be vital, because with the money the Vikings spent on him, they’re planning on keeping him busy well past the end of the regular season.