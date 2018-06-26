Lawyer for Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid promises more developments soon

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 26, 2018, 9:39 AM EDT
Getty Images

The lawyer representing former 49ers Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid in their collusion case against the NFL is continuing to promise big developments.

Attorney Mark Geragos said on his Reasonable Doubt podcast that big news is coming.

“I will just say stay tuned that next week there will be news on Kap and on Eric Reid. That’s all I can say right now,” Geragos said on the podcast, which was released on Saturday. “I’m going to say, as you’re listening to this, there will be news next week.”

Geragos previously promised a dramatic turn in the case, hinting that there could be someone inside the NFL ready to testify on behalf of the players. There’s been precious little news coming out of the case since then, which raises the obvious question of whether Geragos overplayed his hand with that promise. But he’s continuing to claim that a big development is coming for his clients.

Permalink 40 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

40 responses to “Lawyer for Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid promises more developments soon

  1. He keeps saying that. Yet nothing. Meanwhile Tre Boston is out there talking about how hard the ‘in the box SS’ market is and how he and a bunch of other guys are not getting anything but low-ball and back-up offers.

  3. Would dropping the case because they don’t have a leg to stand on be considered big news?

  4. Just here for the comments by PFT’s noted trust of contract attorneys and civil litigators.

  5. I promise to bleed every single red cent each has left until they are broke and destitute.

  9. Is this the guy that was saying DT was going to be indicted “any day” for Russian collusion, 18 months ago??

  14. Please don’t…most of us don’t care. We just want to watch football on Sundays while drinking beer and eating hot wings. We can watch politics anytime during the week.

  15. The league is going to crush Geragos.
    Clark Hunt, Bob Mcnair and Jerry are leading the charge and will make sure these troublemaking, disrespectful players will cease their “protests”, or will be on the corner panhanfling soon.
    The Owners will certainly show by example , who exactly are the shot callers and the true bosses.
    Make no mistake, Kaep and Reid screwed up, and now the league will crush any other player who forgets what his role really is,and where his place exactly is.

  18. terripet says:
    June 26, 2018 at 10:00 am
    Kappy you are done no team wants a troublemaker
    ________________________

    You have summed it up perfectly!

  19. The Owners will certainly show by example , who exactly are the shot callers and the true bosses.

    Reid and Kaep are gone, forget it. They will never draw another paycheck from a team or the league.

    The Owners are going to make it very clear on what will happen to any other players, who decides that they want to rise up and challenge them.

    Those Escalades, diamond bling, gold front grills, and high dollar kicks can be taken away in a split second, and then its back to the old way of living for the inmates

  20. They are working on a Three Stooges routine which they are going to perform in their next press conference.

  21. I sure see a lot of Mueller “witch hunt” references from people who don’t know what either a “guilty plea” or a “conviction” is…

  24. Ive been waiting with bated breath for months wondering what was going on with these two guys. No, seriously I was.

  33. “Attorney Mark Geragos said on his Reasonable Doubt podcast that big news is coming.”

    Nothing says professional lawyer like “Ill break big news on my podcast”. The guy is a high priced ambulance chaser. That being said, if Reid and Kaep are dumb enough to be bled dry by this clown, then they are the real fools.

  34. “You guys just wait and see, because Im gonna do something, its gonna be big too. Just watch. Because something big is gonna happen. Its going to be a bombshell. Yup, something will happen. Uh huh. Its all going to be clear soon. Just wait and see.”

  35. hagemeisterpark920 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:42 am
    Nope – we are good. We don’t need any updates. Thank you though.

    74 2 Rate This
    _________________________________________________________________

    LOL 74 people (and counting) who don’t need any updates clicked on the story for the update. WTF

  36. If I had the time for multiple accounts like joetoronto does then I’d totally be the “Lifetime Ban For Kneelers” account. His comments the last several days on a variety of stories has been absolutely suburb. Like my twin brother! Keep up the good work sir!

  40. tonyzendejas says:
    June 26, 2018 at 10:11 am
    I sure see a lot of Mueller “witch hunt” references from people who don’t know what either a “guilty plea” or a “conviction” is…

    —————-
    I think its because they do know what Mueller is supposed to be looking for and has yet to find anything at all on it. A couple of sideshow findings on unrelated stuff from a decade ago is not the mission he was hired for. Those guys should certainly be punished for those old crimes because there were still crimes. But that’s a pretty hollow victory for those who are rooting for collusion charges or any sort of election related anything that could be used for any sort of effective attack on what they are after really.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!