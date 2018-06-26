Lawyer for Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid promises more developments soon

Getty Images

The lawyer representing former 49ers Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid in their collusion case against the NFL is continuing to promise big developments.

Attorney Mark Geragos said on his Reasonable Doubt podcast that big news is coming.

“I will just say stay tuned that next week there will be news on Kap and on Eric Reid. That’s all I can say right now,” Geragos said on the podcast, which was released on Saturday. “I’m going to say, as you’re listening to this, there will be news next week.”

Geragos previously promised a dramatic turn in the case, hinting that there could be someone inside the NFL ready to testify on behalf of the players. There’s been precious little news coming out of the case since then, which raises the obvious question of whether Geragos overplayed his hand with that promise. But he’s continuing to claim that a big development is coming for his clients.