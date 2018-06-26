Michael Bennett arraignment postponed until August 7

June 26, 2018
Eagles defensive lineman Michael Bennett’s arraignment on a charge of intentionally and knowingly causing bodily injury to a person 65 years or older has been postponed again.

Bennett’s attorney Rusty Hardin told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that his client’s arraignment on that felony charge was scheduled for Wednesday, but has been postponed to August 7. The arraignment has been postponed several times in recent months.

Bennett turned himself in to authorities in Houston in March after being charged in relation to his alleged behavior at the end of Super Bowl LI. Bennett is accused of pushing a 66-year-old paraplegic woman working to control access to the field when he was making his way onto the field to celebrate with his brother Martellus, who won the game as a member of the Patriots.

Hardin has said that Bennett will plead not guilty to a charge he called “ludicrous” in April. Per Pelissero, the hope on Bennett’s side is that the charges are dismissed before the start of the regular season. If not, the expectation is that a trial would not begin until after the 2018 season.

24 responses to “Michael Bennett arraignment postponed until August 7

  5. He’s the people’s hero, and therefore more important than anyone else, so don’t stand in his way.

  6. This is exactly what Malcolm Jenkins is talking about. I think. I honestly have no clue, I don’t pay attention to a word that guy says.

  8. Seahawks fans when Bennett was on the team: “He’s misunderstood. He’s a great guy and an exceptional player. Yo all are just jealous!”

    Seahawks fans after Bennett was traded: ” Have fun with him Philly fans. He’s a locker room cancer and is not that good anymore”.

  9. maybe there was no reason to try and stop someone from hugging their BROTHER after an emotional win.

    maybe he got excited and accidentaly ran into the person.

    to say he intentionally tried to harm someone is ludicrous.

    outrageous in fact.

    if someone had tried to stop, say, at QB’s parents, from hugging him after a win…i shudder just thinking about it.

  12. I’d love to know how an elderly paraplegic woman would create these allegations if they didnt actually happen. Bennett has shown his true colors and should be banned from the NFL.

  15. Now this is why the players are protesting the flag and the military. All Michael Bennett wanted to do was go on the field and celebrate with his brother. Now he faces felony charges and possible imprisonment when he didn’t do anything wrong except being black. He was also assaulted by the police in Las Vegas because he “fit the description” just a year ago

  18. Postponed = The prosecutor is recognizing that there’s no way they can get a conviction on the trumped up charges they’re trying to hit him with.

  20. America is supposed to be a “free” country, yet it has a higher prison population than Russia, China, and North Korea. America continuously incarcerates people who commit victimless crimes such as nonviolent drug offenders. Imagine going to jail or prison for simply inhaling a substance.

  21. breadmeatcheese says:

    June 26, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    maybe there was no reason to try and stop someone from hugging their BROTHER after an emotional win.
    _______________________________________________________

    Maybe there was.

  22. Postponing this many times equals lack of evidence and they are trying to dig something up. A Super Bowl and nobody caught this in film of any kind.

    Dude is a scumbag, but something isn’t right here.

  23. cardinalsfan87 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 3:05 pm
    I’d love to know how an elderly paraplegic woman would create these allegations if they didnt actually happen. Bennett has shown his true colors and should be banned from the NFL.

    There are cameras everywhere, so it’d be hard to fake such an incident, yes.

  24. saulg2 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 2:56 pm
    How do you postponing an arraignment??
    For months??

    No special treatment here…
    Well when the prosecutor isn’t exactly forthcoming in turning over video evidence that might be exculpatory, I might ask for a continuance as well…

