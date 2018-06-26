Michael Bennett arraignment postponed until August 7

Getty Images

Eagles defensive lineman Michael Bennett’s arraignment on a charge of intentionally and knowingly causing bodily injury to a person 65 years or older has been postponed again.

Bennett’s attorney Rusty Hardin told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that his client’s arraignment on that felony charge was scheduled for Wednesday, but has been postponed to August 7. The arraignment has been postponed several times in recent months.

Bennett turned himself in to authorities in Houston in March after being charged in relation to his alleged behavior at the end of Super Bowl LI. Bennett is accused of pushing a 66-year-old paraplegic woman working to control access to the field when he was making his way onto the field to celebrate with his brother Martellus, who won the game as a member of the Patriots.

Hardin has said that Bennett will plead not guilty to a charge he called “ludicrous” in April. Per Pelissero, the hope on Bennett’s side is that the charges are dismissed before the start of the regular season. If not, the expectation is that a trial would not begin until after the 2018 season.