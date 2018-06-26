NFL continues to turn to political realm for P.R. help

Posted by Mike Florio on June 26, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Getty Images

Fans would like to keep politics out of football. The league office, however, loves to keep politics in football, in one very specific way.

The promotion of Jocelyn Moore to the position of executive V.P. of communications and public affairs represents the latest effort by the league to utilize the services of someone with extensive communications experience in politics. Which means that political strategizing will continue to be a major part of what the NFL does, when it comes to shaping and sending its messages to the media and, via the media, to its fans and sponsors.

“Jocelyn brings a perspective and passion for communicating to our fans and other stakeholders that will strengthen our voice and put the focus on our game,” NFL COO Maryann Turcke said in the press release announcing the promotion. The internal memo regarding the hire includes the word “back” before “on our game,” which underscores Moore’s obvious mandate: To get the media and the fans to quit thinking and talking about things other than “the game.” Things like the anthem issue.

And so it will be someone with a background in politics who will try to eradicate politics from football. It won’t be easy, given the zeal with which one specific politician keeps foisting politics onto football.

Making Moore’s job even harder will be the NFL’s affinity for unforced errors, including most recently the widely-criticized decision not to let Laurent Duvernay-Tardif affix “M.D.” to his jersey and the if-it-ain’t-fixed-break-it anthem policy. If Moore’s fingerprints appear on either of those blunder, it may not be all that long before yet another former political operative is operating as the NFL’s executive V.P. of communications and public affairs.

14 responses to “NFL continues to turn to political realm for P.R. help

  3. If you hire a career politician, you are hiring someone who’s never had to achieve anything, make anything, achieve customer satisfaction, balance a budget, etc. in other words, you hired someone who fails constantly yet gets paid for it.

    This is a huge attraction of Trump…he’s done real world things, unlike Obama or Hillary…

  4. Ms. Moore will do well in understanding that the huge majority of fans don’t give a hoot about who stands, sits, or goes to the bathroom or concession stand during the anthem. The anthem zealots/alt-right racists are the only people pretending to care about what anyone does during the anthem.

  7. Except it isn’t a blunder. We don’t need degrees or certifications on jerseys, but snowflakes don’t understand that in their desire to make teammates unique.

  8. I’m a regular visitor to this site and other pro football sites and I still don’t see the jersey thing being “widely criticized.” But maybe if you say it enough times, we’ll accept it as fact.

  9. “This is a huge attraction of Trump…he’s done real world things.”

    Multiple sessions with prostitutes, multiple bankruptcies, multiple failures to pay legitimate debts, multiple dealings with Russian agents, multiple sexual assaults. Yep, all of those are real world things

  10. “NFL’s affinity for unforced errors, including most recently the widely-criticized decision not to let Laurent Duvernay-Tardif affix “M.D.” to his jersey” —- try widely-supported.

  11. The core problem is not PR, it’s this: the NFL cannot stop shooting themselves in the foot. Get your discipline process right, stop making unforced errors, and just focus on the game.

  12. Fans would like to keep politics out of football. The league office, however, loves to keep politics in football
    =============================================

    You, personally, are like 100x worse than the league office. I mean you’re a straight up race baiter calling the majority of us racists from behind your computer.

  13. Please – lets practice separation of politics and NFL. I would be down for that. Why does anyone even want to mix the 2 like is done on this website? I will never understand that.

