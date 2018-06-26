Police believe deceased was strangled or suffocated at Janoris Jenkins’ house

Getty Images

The news that a dead body was found at the New Jersey home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has come with few official details.

However, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that police are investigating a possible strangulation or suffocation as the cause of death.

Police have not released the name of the deceased, as the next of kin has not been notified. It is unclear whether police believe it was a homicide, a suicide or an accident.

Jenkins was reportedly away in Florida when a worker at the house discovered the body.