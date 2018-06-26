Quenton Nelson showing up “all over the tape” to Colts head coach Frank Reich

Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson was billed as one of the top offensive line prospects to come out of college football in quite some time.

Nelson was selected with the No. 6 overall pick by the Colts in this year’s NFL Draft and became the highest guard drafted since the Arizona Cardinals took Leonard Davis with the fifth pick in 2001. And it hasn’t taken long for Nelson to make an impression on his new head coach.

“You can see the instincts,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star. “One of the things on tape everybody said was this guy was the best pulling guard (prospect) ever. You can see that – man, it just shows up all over the tape.”

The Colts offensive line has been a problem point in recent years, which is part of the reason Andrew Luck has been battered and bruised to the point of being unable to play in over a year. Nelson’s addition was viewed to be a significant step in correcting the issues up front for Indianapolis moving forward.

While OTA’s and mini-camps are a tough environment to get a true read on the quality of play in the trenches, Nelson’s athleticism shines through.

“He’s had a couple of vets, like (Matt) Slauson, really take him under the wing a little bit,” Reich said. “There is a process of learning. I think he’s had one or two a-ha moments. I remember seeing him on a double-team, I don’t know if it was Grover (Stewart) or Al Woods he was trying to move, and he wasn’t moving. I bet he’s not used to feeling that. He’s used to moving somebody. And there’s guys in this league, it’s just another step up.”