Raiders plan to give Ryan Switzer a bigger role than he had in Dallas

The Cowboys talked up Ryan Switzer when they used a fourth-round pick on him in 2017. But he never found a role in the offense, which prompted the team to trade him to Oakland in the offseason.

“Just the snap of the fingers and your world gets flipped upside down,” Switzer said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “It is the nature of this business. I’m understanding that. Ultimately, I realized that everything happens for a reason. I’m here where I’m supposed to be and happy to be here.”

Switzer played only 92 snaps on offense and 133 on special teams. Buried on the depth chart behind Cole Beasley, Switzer managed only seven targets with six receptions for 41 yards.

He returned one of 29 punt returns for a touchdown but had a costly special teams fumble in the loss to the Rams in Week 4. He averaged 8.8 yards on punt returns and 25.0 on kickoff returns.

Switzer could get more chances on offense with the Raiders this season.

“Ryan Switzer has really caught my eye,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, unprompted. “Switzer has come in here and not only been a punt returner, kick returner, he’s come in and been a force as a slot receiver. He’s really done well.”