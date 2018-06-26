Rams COO hopes Aaron Donald’s deal gets done “sooner than training camp”

Getty Images

Who knows where contract talks between the Rams and Aaron Donald stand. After all, the sides have been talking only for a year and a half. (Insert sarcasm.)

Rams COO and VP Kevin Demoff didn’t give anything away Tuesday during the topping of the team’s new stadium.

“Well, it will be done before the stadium’s done,” Demoff joked, via Steve Wyche of NFL Media. “Nah, we’re going to keep wishing and hoping. I hope it’s done sooner than training camp, but if it goes to training camp, our goal is to make sure it’s done and that he feels rewarded and that it’s a win-win deal for both sides.”

Donald skipped organized team activities and the mandatory minicamp as he seeks a deal that is expected to make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league. The defensive tackle likely continues his holdout until he sees a raise over the $6.89 million he is scheduled to make this season.

In 2017, Donald held out of the offseason program, training camp and the preseason before reporting to the team a day before the Rams’ season opener. He still won defensive player of the year honors.

“We’re working on it, and we’ll keep pushing forward,” Demoff said. “The dialogue’s been great. It’s been positive. I think [Donald] and coach [Sean] McVay have a terrific relationship. We look forward to getting this done. And putting Aaron in the place where he should be among the highest-paid defensive players.”