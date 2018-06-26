Tony Romo: Packers more improved than any other team this offseason

Getty Images

Tony Romo will be calling Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta for CBS at the end of the 2018 regular season and it sounds like he has an idea about an NFC team that could be there for the game.

Romo was in his home state of Wisconsin for his annual football camp last week and was asked about a team he thinks is poised for success this season. The answer made the local crowd happy as Romo said he thinks the Packers “are the team to beat” if their offseason moves in the secondary pay off.

Romo also liked the team’s biggest move on the offensive side of the ball.

“I think the Packers probably got better maybe more than any team I saw this offseason,” Romo said, via WTMJ. “It’s too early, injuries happen and things can happen, but, right now, they’re right at the top for me as far as a team you wouldn’t want to see in the playoffs. The Jimmy Graham thing is a big deal. People don’t understand. You’re going to see old school Jimmy Graham. When you pair him with Aaron Rodgers, you’re going to see a little bit of a different animal. In the red zone, that will be almost unstoppable.”

Romo wasn’t cheered a lot in Green Bay when he was playing for the Cowboys, but Packers fans will be rooting for him to be proven correct on this one.