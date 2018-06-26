Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

A look at the revamped Bills offensive line.

How does Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill rank among his peers?

Patriots QB Tom Brady tried to pitch Von Miller on a position change.

The Jets hope adding C Spencer Long will pay off in the run game.

The Ravens could use some more pass rushers.

A list of milestones that Bengals players could reach this season.

Identifying the most pivotal Browns players heading into training camp.

Former Steelers RB Franco Harris is opening a pizzeria at Heinz Field.

The Texans have partnered with Chevron on a volunteering initiative.

The Colts are working hard to sell tickets.

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey showed off some of his coverage techniques.

The Titans worked to build depth on the offensive line with two starters off the field this offseason.

The Broncos are comfortable with P Marquette King‘s individuality.

Former Chiefs LB Tamba Hali is taking a break from working on music.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen wants to be a more physical player this year.

Raiders rookies took a trip to an amusement park.

New Cowboys quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore shared some of the process of building a playbook.

Former Giants WR Plaxico Burress weighed in on Odell Beckham‘s contract situation.

Former Eagles WR Jason Avant will compete on American Ninja Warrior.

Posing one question to five Washington wide receivers.

Bears RB Tarik Cohen remains fond of the offense head coach Matt Nagy has brought to Chicago.

Health is a crucial part of the puzzle for Lions G T.J. Lang.

The Packers are taking Lambeau Field on the road.

Catching up on what Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is up to before training camp.

S Ron Parker is joining the Falcons off a down season.

Quarterbacks coach Scott Turner returned to the Panthers this offseason to find Charlotte and QB Cam Newton have changed.

S Kurt Coleman is No. 20 on this list of the most important Saints players.

Buccaneers linemen are looking forward to practices that allow contact.

Kurt Warner wonders if Cardinals RB David Johnson will press the issue of his contract.

Do the Rams have the best newcomer to the NFC West?

49ers S Adrian Colbert keeps his teammates entertained at practice.

Will the Seahawks make a pick in the supplemental draft?