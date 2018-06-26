Tuesday’s #PFTPM looks at the helmet rule, and more

PFTPM

Vacation, schmacation. The NFL never sleeps, so PFT never stops.

Tuesday’s workload included a one-hour edition of #PFTPM, which doubles as the PFT Live podcast.

Check it out, subscribe to it, review it, rate it, etc. Etc. Etc.

And there will be more coming later on the new helmet rule, with an effort by the NFL to clarify the rule serving only to make everything about it even more complicated — and possibly making the new prohibition even broader.

For now, digest #PFTPM, and get ready for more.