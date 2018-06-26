Victim found at Janoris Jenkins’ home identified as family friend

Getty Images

The victim found at the New Jersey home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been identified as Roosevelt Rene, acting prosecutor Dennis Calo announced via multiple reports.

Rene, 25, was described as a family friend living at the home.

The investigation continues into the cause and manner of death, though Mike Garafolo of NFL Network has reported that police are investigating a possible strangulation or suffocation as the cause of death.

Jenkins reportedly was in Florida when a worker at the house discovered the body.

The Giants have indicated that they are “aware of and monitoring the situation.”