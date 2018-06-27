Annabel Bowlen, wife of Broncos owner, diagnosed with Alzheimer’s also

Getty Images

Four years after Broncos owner Pat Bowlen announced he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, his wife is delivering the same news.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, Annabel Bowlen issued a statement saying that she to has been diagnosed with the progressive brain disease.

“I recently learned that I’ve joined my husband Pat and the millions of others who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease,’’ she said. “Since Pat’s diagnosis, I have gained a vivid understanding of this disease’s progression and its effect on those living with it as well as their families. My family and I have been—and will remain—dedicated supporters of Alzheimer’s awareness, treatment and research funding. . . .

“I decided to make my diagnosis public right away in the hope that it continues to raise awareness for those battling Alzheimer’s and their loved ones. With June also being Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the timing was right for me to share this personal update with everyone.’’

The Broncos have been held by a trust since Pat Bowlen’s diagnosis, as the family prepares a succession plan, with team president Joe Ellis running the team. That process has had its ups and downs, and now the family has to deal with the double grief of having another family member struck with one of the cruelest diseases imaginable.