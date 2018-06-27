Bucs restricting camp access for fans

Getty Images

A year ago, the Buccaneers opened their training camp to the world, by allowing HBO’s “Hard Knocks” to document their every move.

This year, they’re cutting back on how much of it they are letting their own fans see.

According to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs have cut back the number of open practices during training camp from 13 last year to six this year.

The rest of the camp days are reserved for select groups of season ticket owners or suite holders, as the Bucs are using that access as bait to get more people to buy season tickets. One of the restricted practices is a “mock game” scrimmage on Aug. 2 which will only be open to fans who buy season tickets.

Their new indoor facility can hold 3,500 people, and the team is spinning it as a perk.

“We are excited about the unprecedented level of access that our fans will enjoy as they get even closer to the action this year at training camp,” Bucs chief operating officer Brian Ford said in a release. “The new, air-conditioned indoor practice facility will provide a comfortable viewing experience and create an unmatched atmosphere for those practices open to the general public . . . We are always focused on providing memorable experiences for our fans and this year’s training camp offerings will be one of the most entertaining to date.”

That’s one way to look at it. But the timing is curious, considering the Bucs are coming off a 5-11 season and their season is starting under a cloud already, with quarterback Jameis Winston suspended for (at least) the first three games.