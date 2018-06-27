Byron Jones leaning on younger players in his transition to corner

Getty Images

Byron Jones is entering his fourth season. Jourdan Lewis and Chidobe Awuzie are entering their second.

Yet, Jones is leaning on Lewis and Awuzie for advice.

Jones has not played cornerback since his rookie season with the Cowboys, but new secondary coach Kris Richard has moved the former first-round pick from safety.

“From a learning standpoint, I’m new,” Jones said Wednesday after addressing young athletes about proper hydration and heat safety in the 14th annual Gatorade Beat the Heat program, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “I’m asking Jourdan and Cheeto some corner questions, and I get it right. I have no shame in going to a younger guy who has played corner longer than I have and asking some questions. That’s one of the things that I’ve learned is ask people some questions, and you get a good answer.”

As a rookie, Jones started seven games at safety and four games at corner. He spent all of 2016 and ’17 at safety.

“My responsibility as a corner now is make sure I get a good jam for the safety,” Jones said. “I’ve been in that position where you have to spread out to the sideline and make a play, and it ain’t easy.”

The Cowboys picked up Jones’ fifth-year option for 2019, but it’s guaranteed only for injury. That makes this an important season for Jones as he tries to prove he is a better fit at corner.

He forced only two fumbles and intercepted only two passes in his first three seasons.