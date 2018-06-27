Christian Kirk expects Sam Bradford to start the opener

AP

The Cardinals have said it without coming right out and saying it: They expect Sam Bradford to begin the season as the starter. It’s why they signed him in free agency.

The Cardinals drafted Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick as the future. The question is: How quickly does the future come?

“To be honest, just with what the coaches have said and just the way it’s looking, I’m pretty sure Sam is going to start,” Kirk told NFL Network. “But you never know. Training camp provides a lot of opportunities for Josh to go out there and show what he can do as well. I think either way, if Josh were to start Week 1, I think they both put us good position to go out there and win some football games.”

By all accounts, Rosen had a good offseason. Bradford’s injury history makes it likely Rosen will see the field at some point this season, one way or the other.

“Both Sam and Josh have looked really good,” said Kirk, the Cardinals’ second-round pick from Texas A&M. “Just being able to learn from a veteran like Sam, seeing what he’s seeing and just kind of getting on the same page with him. Josh is a rookie as well. We’re kind of both figuring out and seeing new things and just finding little ways to get better. It helps a lot with us being roommates as well.”