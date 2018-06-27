Colts sign second-rounder Braden Smith

Getty Images

The Colts signed second-round pick Braden Smith today, giving them 10 of their 11 picks under contract.

Smith, a guard from Auburn, was the 37th overall pick, one of the selections they acquired from the Jets in the trade down from the third overall pick to sixth.

Smith’s also part of a significant overhaul for the line which will protect quarterback Andrew Luck one of these days. They also used their first-rounder on guard Quenton Nelson. They also added veteran tackle Austin Howard and guard Matt Slauson in free agency.

His signing also drops the number of unsigned picks league-wide to 16.