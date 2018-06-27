Danielle Hunter’s deal now done, Vikings working on Stefon Diggs, Anthony Barr

AP

The Vikings signed defensive end Danielle Hunter to a five-year extension that includes $40 million in guarantees. One down, two to go.

Minnesota also is hoping to get receiver Stefon Diggs and linebacker Anthony Barr signed to extensions before they become free agents in March.

“We want to keep all of our guys, and we’ll try to see if there’s a way that we can do that because those guys are very important to us and we would love to get them locked up as well,” Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Spielman noted that the Vikings got three deals done last summer as salary-cap guru Rob Brzezinski worked his magic. The Vikings extended cornerback Xavier Rhodes, defensive end Everson Griffen and defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

They hope to do the same this summer.

Diggs enters the final year of his deal due to make only $1.91 million in base salary this season. Barr is in the final year of his with a $12.31 million base.

The Vikings also could look to lock up center Nick Easton long term. He will make $2.914 million under the second-round tender.