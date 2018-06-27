Darius Slay, Xavier Rhodes, Aqib Talib join Richard Sherman for workouts

AP

Aqib Talib turned down a chance to join the 49ers in a trade this offseason, but he’s working out with a couple of the team’s cornerbacks this week.

Richard Sherman posted a video from a workout session that included fellow Niner Ahkello Witherspoon, Talib, Lions cornerback Darius Slay and Vikings corner Xavier Rhodes on Tuesday. The group is working out with trainer Rischad Whitfield and Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports that Cardinals corner Patrick Peterson is expected to join the group later this week.

The collection of cornerbacks caught the eye of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is scheduled to face Rhodes and Slay this season. He posted a comment to Sherman’s post that tagged Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Drew Brees.

“Ah s***, I may have to get the QB family together after watching this! Can’t let you get the edge on us,” Brady wrote.

Brady also tagged Cam Newton in a later comment and Sherman replied by saying they’ve talked about adding some wide receivers to the group in the future. Throw in those quarterbacks and you’d have a pickup game for the ages.