DeAndre Hopkins invites young athletes in Houston to run hills with him

Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins invited young athletes to come train with him Wednesday in a posting on social media Tuesday night. Some 50 kids showed up at Hermann Park in Houston to run a steep hill with the Texans receiver.

“I’ve been coming out here working out on this hill since I’ve been in the NFL,” Hopkins said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I thought it was time to open up the training methods to some of the kids who look up to me. They’re always asking me what I’m doing and how can I be a player. So, I wanted to show them what I do and I think it’s good for them.”

Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice made hill climbing legendary. He credits running “The Hill” for his longevity.

Hopkins, 26, has made hill running a part of his offseason routine since the Texans drafted him in the first round in 2013. On Wednesday, he and the kids spent more than an hour running and jumping and doing push-ups and sit-ups.

“There are some bigger hills I go to,” Hopkins said. “I didn’t want to put the kids on that. They might have fell backwards.

“It’s great. They understand the importance of coming out and taking care of their bodies. You got to thank their parents for bringing them.”