Derrius Guice appears set to start at running back in Washington

AP

Washington’s top three running backs from last year — Samaje Perine, Chris Thompson and Rob Kelley — all remain with the team this year. But none of them is likely to be the starter in 2018.

Derrius Guice, the rookie from LSU, has impressed enough in the early offseason that it would be surprising if anyone other than Guice is the starter for Week One, according to John Keim of ESPN.

As a runner, Guice appears to have the most talent of the group. Washington coach Jay Gruden also said he was excited by what Guice can do as a receiver, although Thompson is an excellent receiver and will still get plenty of passes thrown his way.

Washington needs Guice to learn pass protection, something he didn’t do a lot of at LSU, but from all indications he’s the guy they want getting the bulk of the work at running back.