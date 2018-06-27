Janoris Jenkins’ brother charged with aggravated manslaughter

Posted by Josh Alper on June 27, 2018, 4:58 PM EDT
AP

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins‘ brother has gone from a person of interest in the investigation of the death of Roosevelt Rene to being charged with aggravated manslaughter.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Fair Lawn, New Jersey police department announced that William Jenkins has been charged with that crime a day after Rene’s body was found in the basement of Janoris Jenkins’ home in Fair Lawn. William Jenkins is currently in police custody in Ontario County, New York and the New Jersey authorities note that the investigation into all the details of the case are ongoing.

William Jenkins was picked up by police after they responded to a call about a man in “suspicious condition” early on Tuesday morning and arrested him when they found he had an outstanding warrant.

Janoris Jenkins is in Florida and has not made any public comments about Rene’s death or his brother’s involvement in the investigation to this point.

13 responses to “Janoris Jenkins’ brother charged with aggravated manslaughter

  1. I would think he confided in someone. But didn’t tell the location of the body. He then hit the road. Confidant alerted the authorities. Authorities tracked him down out of town and arrested him on suspicion and / or bail violation as a way to secure the suspect. He was then interrogated for a period of time and gave up knowledge of the situation. That is how an arrest could happen prior to evidence (body) being found. Just my best guess given the timeline.

  6. Wow. Im stunned. According to most posters here when the story first broke, Janoris Jenkins was the killer.

  8. Also, like I pointed out on a previous post a few times, the reason this guy was locked up prior to a body being found HAD to be concerning something unrelated. Who knew? (people with brains)

  9. Jenkins isn’t out of the clear yet. Especially when I’m sure they’ll review cell phone records to see who his brother reacted prior and after the murder

  11. unbiasedminds says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:02 pm
    How lazy must you be to just leave the body?
    —-
    Most people aren’t professional hit men. The guy likely just panicked and ran. Most people do panic after traumatic event. The fact that they’re starting off with a charge of aggravated manslaughter and not murder implies this wasn’t some planned out killing. Also the fact that he didn’t really attempt to hide the body kind of lends credence to whatever statement or evidence that was collected that lead officials to charge him with aggravated manslaughter instead of murder.

  12. a man in “suspicious condition”

    Clearly it wasn’t his fault, he was in a state of temporary insanity or drug (another not his fault). #FREEJENKINS

