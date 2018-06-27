Janoris Jenkins’ brother charged with aggravated manslaughter

AP

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins‘ brother has gone from a person of interest in the investigation of the death of Roosevelt Rene to being charged with aggravated manslaughter.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Fair Lawn, New Jersey police department announced that William Jenkins has been charged with that crime a day after Rene’s body was found in the basement of Janoris Jenkins’ home in Fair Lawn. William Jenkins is currently in police custody in Ontario County, New York and the New Jersey authorities note that the investigation into all the details of the case are ongoing.

William Jenkins was picked up by police after they responded to a call about a man in “suspicious condition” early on Tuesday morning and arrested him when they found he had an outstanding warrant.

Janoris Jenkins is in Florida and has not made any public comments about Rene’s death or his brother’s involvement in the investigation to this point.