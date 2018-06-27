Keyshawn Johnson says “there’s something wrong mentally” with Jameis Winston

Getty Images

As the Court of Big Shield continues to ponder the fate of Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, the court of public opinion continues to issue verdicts, one pundit and/or former player at a time.

Enter Keyshawn Johnson, a former Buccaneers receiver who at one point was so disruptive he was sent home for the rest of the season with pay, has chimed in, aggressively.

“When I saw [the Jameis report] I thought, ‘Man, you just can’t stay out of trouble,'” Johnson said on KSPN 710, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And there’s something, and I’m not a doctor, nor do I plan on being, but there’s something wrong with you. If this is in fact true, the fact that you keep coming up with some type of sexual behavioral problems towards women, there’s something wrong mentally. I don’t care what anyone says. There’s something wrong.”

The Buccaneers have yet to say or do anything to suggest that their opinion about Winston has changed. That could change if/when the NFL issues a suspension letter to Winston listing the various things that the NFL has concluded that he did. If a local or national groundswell ever emerges against Winston, the Buccaneers will at least have to consider that factor when making decisions about Winston.

Even though every team wants to win, it’s more important to attract and retain customers. If Winston ever becomes radioactive from a P.R. standpoint, no amount of winning will matter. And the fact that there hasn’t been all that much winning on his watch won’t help him.