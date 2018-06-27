Nick Foles: I’m excited to wear that Eagles jersey for “at least one more year”

Getty Images

Nick Foles remains in Philadelphia with a restructured deal. But with Carson Wentz returning, it begs the question of how long the Super Bowl MVP will stay around as a backup?

While promoting his new book, “Believe It: My Journey of Success, Failure, and Overcoming the Odds,” Foles appeared on FS1 sounding as if he expects to play elsewhere by next season.

Many, in fact, are surprised Foles isn’t already a starter somewhere else.

“I would love the opportunity to lead a team,” Foles told Fox Sport’s First Things First morning show. “Now, let me also say this, I’m not just going to go to a team and say, ‘Hey, I want to lead this team,’ and not see where they are. It’s about an environment. . . . So if that does come to be, I want to find the right [place], be with the right team, a team like the Philadelphia Eagles organization. They do it the right way. It’s an amazing locker room with amazing leaders and coaches. I’ve been blessed to be a part of it. That’s why I’m not running away.

“They had me under contract this year. Everyone wanted to know where I was going to be. I’m grateful to be a part of it. They restructured my deal. They wanted me there. I wanted to be there this year. We’ll see what happens after the season, but I’m excited about this 2018 Eagles season. I get to wear that jersey at least one more year, and I’m super excited about wearing it one more year.”

Foles, who has started only seven games over the past two seasons, including three in the 2017 postseason, has developed a friendship with Wentz. He calls it a “great dynamic.”

Thus, Foles is rooting for Wentz to stay healthy — and in the starting lineup — all season. That obviously would leave Foles on the bench all season.

“Carson is a tremendous player,” Foles said. “He’s going to be a great player in this league for a long time. I think just having those open discussions in the locker room, starting with your friendship first and then your teammates and genuinely caring for one another. When he’s out there, he knows I’m not like vying for him to get hurt or something like that. I want him to succeed. I want him to stay healthy the entire season. I want him to have a great career. Even at the expense of me not playing. But that’s where I’ve got to put my ego aside and say, ‘Hey, this is what’s best for the team.’ I can still be a leader in the locker room but just in my lane. That’s very important. It becomes tricky. You know how it is. It gets a little tricky.

“Now we’re going into this season, and everyone’s wanting to know are you going to start the season. We’ll see what happens. But the thing is Carson can get healthy. He knows I’m there. He knows I’m not trying to take it over. I would love to play in Philly the rest of my career. I love the city. But I know that’s not the situation. I want Carson to have an amazing career there, be a legend there. I’m just excited about this season and then we’ll see what happens after that.”

Wentz has targeted the season opener for his return, but Foles gives them a Plan B if Wentz isn’t. The Eagles will have until October 30 to trade Foles.

Foles’ restructured deal includes a mutual option for 2019.