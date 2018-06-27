Plaxico Burress on Odell Beckham contract: “Don’t have him disgruntled”

Getty Images

Plaxico Burress may have just been projecting based on his own experience, but at least he understands the situation.

The former Giants wide receiver urged the team to do what it takes to sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a contract extension now, to avoid the kinds of things that might have been on his mind a decade ago.

“Everybody in the world knows the guy [Beckham] needs to be rewarded,” Burress told Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com. “It’s only a matter of time. Don’t have him disgruntled going into the season, and then you lose him. Why even put yourself in that position?”

Again, Burress might have been remembering his own situation. In 2008, he was coming off an ankle injury, and wanted to sign a new deal before the season to offer himself some protection. He skipped offseason practices, but showed up at training camp and mostly rode a stationary bike until just before the start of the season, when the five-year deal came.

“It became about the (other) guys,” Burress said. “You try to handle your business as you should. I’m really close with a lot of the guys I played with. We were coming off a championship. Sitting down talking with those guys was like, ‘It’s not about them. It’s about us.’ We had a great team back then. Hopefully, those same thoughts go through (Odell’s) mind and he’s able to make the decision to show up and perform.

“I hope that he doesn’t let that affect him going into training camp. I say just go pay the guy so they can put all that behind them and everybody goes into a season with a tremendous focus of winning another championship.”

Beckham’s entering the final year of his rookie deal. And there are plenty of people trying to spend the Giants’ money for them, including former quarterback Phil Simms.