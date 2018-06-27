Police are investigating Roosevelt Rene’s death as a homicide

AP

The death of 25-year-old Roosevelt Rene is being investigated as a homicide, according to ABC/ESPN.

The story regarding the discovery of Rene’s body was covered on Wednesday morning by ABC’s Good Morning America. And even though no accusations of any kind have been made against Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who rents the house where Rene was found, the report included a quote that seems odd at best, ominous at worst.

“Janoris wanted to get back to New Jersey but the New York Giants and the attorneys have told him to stay in Florida at this point as police continue to investigate,” ESPN’s Diana Russini said.

So why would the Giants and Jenkins’ attorneys tell Jenkins not to come back to New Jersey to participate in the investigation? Even if Jenkins isn’t and will never be a suspect, he could provide useful information regarding the other people who may have had access to the house. And if police become determined to talk to Jenkins, the fact that he’s in Florida most likely won’t keep that from happening — especially since he’ll be returning to New Jersey in roughly a month for training camp.

An autopsy will be performed on Rene later today. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media previously has reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, that strangulation or suffocation was being explored as the possible cause of death.

Via NorthJersey.com, Rene was a music producer and artist, who went by the name Trypps Beatz. He produced music, per NorthJersey.com, for Gucci Mane, Playboi Carti, Kodak Black, and Curren$y.