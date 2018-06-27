Poll shows NFL not as popular in Texas as football in general

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 27, 2018, 11:50 AM EDT
They still love football in Texas, perhaps as much as any place on the planet.

But they may not love it in quite the same way as they used to.

According to a University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll, nearly half of the state’s registered voters have an unfavorable opinion of the NFL in particular.

The NFL drew an unfavorable opinion from 47 percent of voters (including 28 percent who went all the way to “very unfavorable”), while 27 percent had a favorable opinion of the league. The survey included 1,200 registered voters and was conducted from June 8-17, and has a margin of error of less than 3 percent.

The report cites a number of possible reasons for the dip, but hones in on the national anthem issue, which the league has tried to fix with a half-measure that didn’t pacify President Donald Trump or his loudest supporters.

“Trump made this an issue,” said University of Texas government professor Daron Shaw, co-director of the poll. “He understood that making this about the national anthem was good politically. It’s very clear it has hurt the NFL, and that it’s polarized politically and polarized racially.”

The most positive opinions of the NFL were from black voters, who registered a 49 percent favorable and 24 percent unfavorable rating for the league. Hispanic voters went 29 percent favorable and 39 percent unfavorable, while white voters went 20 percent favorable and 55 percent unfavorable.

Perhaps as concerning for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Texans owner Bob McNair and the league in general is that 27 percent of all respondents had no opinion whatsoever.

“If football was trumping controversy, these numbers would be much more positive than they are,” said Jim Henson,  head of the Texas Politics Project at UT-Austin. “And they would not show the demographic patterns that are clearly evident here.”

The numbers certainly explain Jones’ overt concern and wish to make the issue go away, but as long as someone believes it’s a political winner, there’s little chance he’ll let it go anytime soon.

31 responses to “Poll shows NFL not as popular in Texas as football in general

  1. They conduct these “polls” with people that don’t go to the games, don’t buy merchandise and just want to promote their political agenda and luv them some Friday Night Lights. They should stop asking old, white, lower-class people about the NFL and ask the young adults. I bet you get a completely different result.

  2. This does not come as a surprise.

    The real shocker will be when the general public becomes fed up with taxpayer funding of stadiums, continuing anthem protests and the unending stream of criminal offenses by the hoodlums who are taking the field in the National Felons League.

  3. Traitor Trump hates the NFL and has poisoned many fans against the league, focusing on the issue with the players who kneel to protest police brutality. The orange menace’s tactic appears to be working, and I’m sure he’s happy about that.

  4. A football league that is moving away from playing football should not expect to remain popular with football fans.

  5. It’s because the cowboys had another down year. Once they get back to the playoffs the bandwagoners will be back.

  bondlake says:

    the unending stream of criminal offenses by the hoodlums who are taking the field in the National Felons League.

    NFL players commit crimes at a lower rate than the general population, but thank you for at least using “hoodlums” instead of the word you really wanted to use.

  7. This is not a white issue, if you read the whole article it says several different groups were polled, not just “lower class whites.” And to pretend that no one cared and the NFL was chugging along till Trump got involved just isn’t factually true. The NFL was taking a big hit and Trump piled on, which was stupid and unproductive, but it was a problem for the NFL before Trumps silliness.

  8. Well, it is Texas. A state that still wants to secede from the union, has it’s National Guard trail SEALs on training missions (they’re heroes btw, the SEALs). And they don’t have a real NFL team. Surprised much?

  baywolfe says:
    June 27, 2018 at 11:54 am
    They conduct these “polls” with people that don’t go to the games, don’t buy merchandise and just want to promote their political agenda and luv them some Friday Night Lights. They should stop asking old, white, lower-class people about the NFL and ask the young adults. I bet you get a completely different result.
    *************************************************************************
    It’s true, snowflakes are much softer.

  11. Let’s face it, Love Texas or Hate them they have college teams that are in the hunt one way or another for a national championship almost every single year.

  bondlake says:
    June 27, 2018 at 11:55 am
    This does not come as a surprise.

    The real shocker will be when the general public becomes fed up with taxpayer funding of stadiums, continuing anthem protests and the unending stream of criminal offenses by the hoodlums who are taking the field in the National Felons League.

    16 4 Rate This

    ——————–

    And Goodell framing coaches and players for perceived image and desired results, only to exposed for the cheating in federal courts over and over.

  14. I view the NFL as unfavorable. With the combination of concussions, rule changes, Goodell, awful officiating, and trashy players, it’s hard not to. However, I do also watch the games, like most folks here in Texas do…

  15. Perhaps residents of Texas dont care for a team that glorifies and endorses spousal abuse, drunk driving, drug and steroid use or employees people that heat their girlfriends up.

    Perhaps “the culture” Jerry and Jason seem so proud to talk about needs to be looked at. Until then how can they expect people to embrace them and encourage their children to use people like the Cowboys as their role model?

  16. If the media focused on positive things the NFL, players, and teams charity work, organizing play 60, visiting schools, hospitals and more instead of the Anthem, CTE and every little petty crime things might be different. I mean if someone spent two or 3 years playing in the NFL and they commit crimes 5 years later that is not a reflection of the NFL in my opinion.

  TruFBFan says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:09 pm
    Well, it is Texas. A state that still wants to secede from the union, has it’s National Guard trail SEALs on training missions (they’re heroes btw, the SEALs). And they don’t have a real NFL team. Surprised much?
    ===============================================================================
    Doesn’t have a “real NFL team”? Like them or not Dallas Cowboys or the Houston Texans are a real franchise.

  19. I live in Austin; if you are polling the snowflakes employed by UT, you are over generalizing. Get out of Travis County and ask the same question.

  20. Maybe it’s because the NFL teams in Texas have been nothing but disappointments. If Watson returns to form after his torn ACL, that could change. The Cowboys? As long as Jerry Jones is running the show, things will be the same as always.

  baywolfe says:
    June 27, 2018 at 11:54 am
    They conduct these “polls” with people that don’t go to the games, don’t buy merchandise and just want to promote their political agenda and luv them some Friday Night Lights. They should stop asking old, white, lower-class people about the NFL and ask the young adults. I bet you get a completely different result.

    ###########################################################################

    Actually the should ask people that have in the past or that are currently buying tickets to these games and get a more accurate reflection of how this plays to their fan base. As to your comments about “old, white, lower-class people” well that is pretty racist and to imply “young adults” are their clients is just silly as most young adults cannot afford the expense of tickets and all of the add on items that come from attending the game. I would suggest that their base would probably be middle class and up income brackets and race isn’t a factor, just cash in the pocket to pay the admission price, seat license in some cases and anything else you want to purchase while at the game.

  23. I love these topics in a devious way. The insecure turds come out in full force to use it as fodder to support whatever stupid agenda.

    To add some context, the poll utilized 1,200 registered voters. In 2016, Texas had upwards of 15 million voters.

    Spin on.

  v2787 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 11:57 am
    Traitor Trump hates the NFL and has poisoned many fans against the league, focusing on the issue with the players who kneel to protest police brutality. The orange menace’s tactic appears to be working, and I’m sure he’s happy about that.

    ————

    Chin up little guy…..you only have another 6 1/2 years to go!!

  bondlake says:
    June 27, 2018 at 11:55 am
    This does not come as a surprise.

    The real shocker will be when the general public becomes fed up with taxpayer funding of stadiums, continuing anthem protests and the unending stream of criminal offenses by the hoodlums who are taking the field in the National Felons League.
    ————–

    I will give you the taxpayer funded stadiums and continue to applaud the people of San Diego for not giving in to Stadium costs for the charges.

    As far as the anthem issue, the fault lies squarely with the NFL front office and the owners for taking taxpayer money and to put on paid patriotism as a recruiting tool.

    You’re clearly showing your ignorance when it comes to claiming there’s an endless stream of criminal offenses by the players. A 2 second google search would have educated you on this issue, but I guess it helps you to stay in a perpetual state of ignorance.

  baseballiseasymoney says:
    June 27, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    To add some context, the poll utilized 1,200 registered voters. In 2016, Texas had upwards of 15 million voters.

    Spin on.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    The context here is that you must have never taken a stats class. Or passed one, I mean.

  30. @bradygirl12

    your heroes have had a lot to do with people flipping off the NFL with their never ending scandals, lies, cheating and court cases

  31. If youre in coaching or player development you know that some think texas high school football has become a travesty though. every team runs the spread and its leading to offensive lineman who are 300+ lbs for the sake of being large with no technique. Lots of “brainy” (coaches son) quarterbacks who are too small to safely play but are being asked to throw the ball 30+ times. Long games full of injuries and kids whos talent is being squandered by coaches

