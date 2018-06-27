Report: “Person of interest” is Janoris Jenkins’ brother

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 27, 2018, 1:59 PM EDT
Getty Images

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins was in another state when a dead body was found in his home, but the first known person of interest in the case is someone he knows well.

According to TMZ, Bergen County, New Jersey officials want to talk to his brother William Jenkins about the case. Being a person of interest in the case is not the same as being a suspect.

“William Jenkins is a person of interest in relation to dead body case at his brother’s house. Bergen County wants to talk to him,” Ontario County (New York) district attorney James Ritts told TMZ.

William Jenkins was arrested in upstate New York yesterday, hours before authorities found the dead body of Roosevelt Rene in the home of the Giants cornerback.

9 responses to “Report: “Person of interest” is Janoris Jenkins’ brother

  1. Arrested before they could even get his warrant out. Sounds like a charming young man.

  3. When I was a detective we called them ‘suspects’. POI sounds better to a jury when the defense attorney likes to abuse the word ‘suspect’. Too many words to repeat over and over I guess. They love to keep asking about other ‘suspects’. POI is actually brilliant.

    Although behind closed doors they are suspects. I can’t even imagine those words (POI) coming out of a Supervisor’s or co-worker’s mouth.

  4. PS: Forgot to say POI is not a negative term. Neutral at best.

    ‘Suspect’ is a negative term. I really do think it would help at trials and also not contaminate the jury pool. People have no idea that tiny little things can sway a jury and it’s awful when you KNOW a guy killed someone and walked.

  5. So apparently it WASNT Janoris. Wow, what a surprise. Giants haters all around the country are devastated. Thats what you get for jumping to moronic conclusions. Good for ya.

  7. He was arrested hours before the body was discovered? Did the arresting officer have a copy of the next day’s newspaper?

  8. It’s amazing how fast people jump to assume this young man committed murder, or that his brother did. If people actually read the information, Janoris’ brother was in upstate NY before the alleged murder, so it doesn’t seem likely he is the culprit. It doesn’t matter though, people see a black athlete and assume he’s a criminal.

    What would the reaction have been if it was JJ Watt who was wanted for questioning because a body was found in his basement while he was thousands of miles away? My guess is that he won’t be ruthlessly mocked and presumed guilty before having any information whatsoever.

