Report: “Person of interest” is Janoris Jenkins’ brother

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins was in another state when a dead body was found in his home, but the first known person of interest in the case is someone he knows well.

According to TMZ, Bergen County, New Jersey officials want to talk to his brother William Jenkins about the case. Being a person of interest in the case is not the same as being a suspect.

“William Jenkins is a person of interest in relation to dead body case at his brother’s house. Bergen County wants to talk to him,” Ontario County (New York) district attorney James Ritts told TMZ.

William Jenkins was arrested in upstate New York yesterday, hours before authorities found the dead body of Roosevelt Rene in the home of the Giants cornerback.