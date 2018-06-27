Report: Police identify “person of interest” in death at Janoris Jenkins’ house

Getty Images

Although police have not publicly identified a suspect in the death of 25-year-old Roosevelt Rene inside the New Jersey home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, they have reportedly identified a person they want to interview.

Police sources told Josina Anderson of ESPN that there is a “person of interest” whom investigators are waiting to interview.

Although the results of the medical examiner’s report have not been released, Anderson reports that police are describing the death as “highly suspicious.”

Rene reportedly showed signs of having been strangled or suffocated, and police reportedly believe it was a homicide. Jenkins has been in Florida.