Report: Randy Mueller to serve as G.M. of Salt Lake City AAF franchise

Randy Mueller is set to join the Salt Lake City franchise of The Alliance of American Football as the team’s General Manager, according to Alex Marvez of Sirius XM NFL Radio.

Mueller previously served as the G.M. of the New Orleans Saints from 2000-2001 and the Miami Dolphins from 2005-2007. He’s been a Senior Executive for Football Operations with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers since 2008.

Dennis Erickson is already in place as head coach of the Salt Lake team with Tim Lappano set to join the coaching staff as well. Mueller worked alongside Erickson with the Seattle Seahawks from 1995-1998. Mueller was the Vice President of Football Operations in Seattle during the four years of Erickson’s sting as head coach of the franchise. Mueller remained in Seattle one more season in 1999 during the first year of Mike Holmgren’s tenure with the Seahawks before moving on to the Saints.

Mueller spent the first 17 years of his personnel career with the Seahawks from 1983 to 1999 in various roles.