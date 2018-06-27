Saquon Barkley buys his parents a house

Saquon Barkley on Instagram

Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley has made his first big purchase since becoming an NFL player.

Barkley revealed on Instagram that he has bought a house for his parents, something he’s been wanting to do since he first realized he had the talent to make it to the NFL.

“Something I promised my parents, ever since I was a young kid,” Barkley wrote. “Finally be able to achieve that goal is the most amazing feeling. Every kid out there that has a dream continue to keep your head down and work your butt off, great things will come along the way.”

Barkley previously said the house would be atop his priorities. His rookie contract as the second overall pick in the draft will pay him a guaranteed $31.5 million over his first four years in the league.