Seven players get 99 ratings in Madden 19

Getty Images

The Madden 19 quarterback ratings that recently emerged were either subsequently revised or incorrect.

The video game franchise officially has unveiled its players with overall ratings of 99, and the list includes not one but two quarterbacks: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The previously-leaked ratings had only Rodgers at 99, and Brady at 97.

The other 99s include Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The initial ratings really don’t mean all that much, because the ratings are subject to change, on a regular basis to reflect actual performance. And for those (like me) who have developed an unhealthy obsession with Madden Ultimate Team, the initial ratings don’t matter, because the early phases of the 12-month MUT life cycle consist of players with much lower base numbers, with a broad collection of improved ratings emerging over time for current and former players, culminating in a frenzy of far-fetched 99-rated players being released in May, June, and July.

And, yes, I’m still trying to get them to make a 99 Ultimate Legend version of Chris Simms. But the folks at EA apparently aren’t willing to fetch quite that far.