Tamba Hali: I think the time has come to retire

Getty Images

The Chiefs released linebacker Tamba Hali in March after he spent the last 12 years with the team and it sounds like that will be the final act of Hali’s playing career.

Hali has not made any formal announcement and said during an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio that he wants to continue playing “at times.” Other times find him feeling no desire to return to the game and he cited a desire to spend time with his four kids and pursue his interest in music as reasons why he thinks he’s played his final snap.

“I just need to continue to work out and do my music,” Hali said. “I don’t want to focus too much on football. I don’t see myself getting back into football. I see myself being involved with the Chiefs somehow, maybe as a specialist being able to teach the guys. I don’t want to lie to myself. I think the time has come.”

Hali had 89.5 sacks during his 12 years in the league and was asked if the prospect of getting to 100 for his career could lead to a different decision. Hali admitted it would be nice to hit that number, but is content knowing that he gave it “my best, my all” over the last dozen seasons.