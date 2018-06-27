Tamba Hali sees some Brett Favre in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was an assistant coach with the Packers for seven seasons under Mike Holmgren when Brett Favre played quarterback in Green Bay.

If former Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali‘s thoughts on new Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prove to be valid, Reid might have a Favre reincarnation at his disposal in Kansas City.

In an interview with the NFL Network on Wednesday, Hali said he sees similarities between Mahomes and the Hall of Fame quarterback.

“You’re going to get a complete player,” Hali said of Mahomes. “I mean, he’s a smart player. He can throw the ball. Athletically, he’s gifted. You don’t have to coach it.

“In practice I’d watch him just look guys off. I mean, Eric Berry, you look him off and complete the ball. He did it to Marcus Peters a lot. So, people don’t know what’s coming. I don’t want to hype him, but I compare him to Brett Favre. He runs around the field and he throws the ball and he’s just having fun.”

Hali was able to watch Mahomes in practice throughout the season and came away bullish on his potential. The trade of Alex Smith to Washington over the offseason cleared the decks for Mahomes to assume the starting job in Kansas City. However, Mahomes is still a completely unproven commodity at the NFL level. He started the final game of last season as Smith was rested ahead of the playoffs. Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes for 284 yards with a touchdown and two interception. Even in the limited sample size, Mahomes’ talent showed itself in a few occasions during his only regular season action of his rookie campaign.

Reid clearly felt excited about Mahomes’ potential as well in trading up in the 2017 NFL Draft to select him 10th overall. While an expectation of becoming Favre version 2.0 is certainly unfair at this stage, Mahomes will have the chance to succeed under Reid in Kansas City.