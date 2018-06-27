Tarik Cohen has been at “every position” in Matt Nagy’s offense

Getty Images

When Matt Nagy was first hired as the new head coach of the Bears, running back Tarik Cohen said he thought he could play a similar role on offense to the one Tyreek Hill played while Nagy was the offensive coordinator in Kansas City.

That role has seen Hill used in multiple ways after lining up in a variety of spots on the field and Cohen’s early experience in Nagy’s Bears offense suggests he will be doing the same. During an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Cohen said the only limit to the way he’ll be used this season appears to be his inability to kick the football effectively.

“I feel like the offense is great. It’s similar to some of the things I did in college,” Cohen said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “We have a lot of RPOs going in. I feel like if I could kick the football, he’d also want me to kick the football too. It just goes to show how many places he has me at and I’ve been everywhere. I’ve been at every position. It’s crazy.”

Cohen flashed receiving, running and returning skills as a rookie without being in a system designed to fully capitalize on his skills. It seems this year’s approach will be the opposite.