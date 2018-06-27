Terry McAulay joins NBC as Sunday night rules analyst

Getty Images

Terry McAulay is the latest referee to leave the field for the booth.

McAulay has joined NBC Sports and will serve as the rules analyst on Sunday Night Football, NBC announced this morning. McAulay will attend Sunday night NFL games and work in the booth during the action as well as appear on set in pregame and halftime, and on PFT Live on Monday mornings when there are big officiating controversies to discuss.

McAulay spent 20 years as an NFL official and has also worked in officiating administration at the college level, and he was an on-field college official before getting his NFL job. McAulay will also work Notre Dame games for NBC.

McAualay was the referee for three Super Bowls and nine conference championship games.