Torn ACL hasn’t “discouraged” high hopes for Raekwon McMillan

AP

The Dolphins didn’t get much of a look at linebacker Raekwon McMillan during his rookie season as the second-round pick tore his ACL while covering a punt early in the team’s first preseason game.

McMillan’s injury came at a time when he was “about to make that move” into the starting lineup, according to defensive coordinator Matt Burke. That made the injury bad news for McMillan and the Dolphins, but Burke said the good news is that McMillan’s back on track after rehabbing the injury.

“We had high hopes for him last year,” Burke said, via the Palm Beach Post. “Nothing he’s done since then has discouraged that. … He’s been really in-tune, been really sharp. He’s got all the leadership skills and things that we look for, especially at that position. He’s worked his ass off to get better. He’s rehabbed. He’s in here every day. He hasn’t shown any limitations so far, which has been encouraging. Hopefully he’s a big piece for us.”

If all continues to go well, McMillan should be at middle linebacker and making up for lost time when the Dolphins season starts in September.