Vikings extend Danielle Hunter

Danielle Hunter evolved from situational pass rusher to full-time starter last season, and now he’s been rewarded for it.

The Vikings have agreed to terms on a contract extension for Hunter, NFL Network is reporting.

Hunter was the Vikings’ third-round draft pick in 2015, and he got plenty of playing time in his first two seasons and made his presence felt, recording six sacks as a rookie and leading the team with 12.5 sacks in his second season.

But last year was Hunter’s first year as a starter, and he started all 16 games and both postseason games. He played 78 percent of the Vikings’ defensive snaps.

Extending Hunter, who had one year left on his rookie deal, was a top priority for the Vikings. The next priority is extending their other young pass rusher, Anthony Barr.

  4. This is great news because Hunter would have been in line for a huge deal if he hit free agency after this year. No matter how much money the Vikings are paying him, he would have cost a lot more after the season. It will be interesting to see what the numbers are and how the contract is structured.

  7. Great to see the core of this defense getting locked in long term
    ______
    Says you. I’m a Packers fan, I want their defense to go the way of Seattle. The Vikings defense is scary good, any unbiased person can admit that (sorry fellow Packer fans)

  8. The smart move was lock up hunter first. Good luck finding a young pass rusher on the open market. A 4-3 linebacker…. that’s a little easier.

  9. The next priority is extending their other young pass rusher, Anthony Barr.
    ______

    I wouldn’t describe Barr as a pass rusher or as the next priority. As a 4-3 outside linebacker, Barr’s primary responsibility is pass coverage and stopping the run. He also rushes the passer from time to time but not as much as you would think. I do think he’ll be doing more of that this year, though.

    The next priority should be Diggs. Wide receiver contracts are getting out of control so they should lock him up as soon as possible like with Hunter. If he stays healthy, Cousins will help him to his best season and it’s better to pay him now than to wait for those numbers to hit the board.

  11. Rob Brzezinski is a Tool With ZERO CHAMPIONSHIPS says:

    June 27, 2018 at 10:46 am

    ————————-

    lol. You don’t have any Superbowls either. You don’t play in the NFL. Just because a team doesn’t have Superbowls, doesn’t mean fans can’t enjoy their team. Go hide in the closet Troll.

  12. The Vikings defense is scary good, any unbiased person can admit that(sorry fellow Packers fans)
    ——————————————————-
    Scary good?….ask the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans about that “scary” Vikings defense.

