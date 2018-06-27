Vikings extend Danielle Hunter

Getty Images

Danielle Hunter evolved from situational pass rusher to full-time starter last season, and now he’s been rewarded for it.

The Vikings have agreed to terms on a contract extension for Hunter, NFL Network is reporting.

Hunter was the Vikings’ third-round draft pick in 2015, and he got plenty of playing time in his first two seasons and made his presence felt, recording six sacks as a rookie and leading the team with 12.5 sacks in his second season.

But last year was Hunter’s first year as a starter, and he started all 16 games and both postseason games. He played 78 percent of the Vikings’ defensive snaps.

Extending Hunter, who had one year left on his rookie deal, was a top priority for the Vikings. The next priority is extending their other young pass rusher, Anthony Barr.