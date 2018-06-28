Buccaneers statement: “We are disappointed” in Jameis Winston

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 28, 2018, 2:22 PM EDT
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization has issued a public statement on quarterback Jameis Winston‘s personal conduct.

After the NFL announced that Winston has been suspended three games for groping an Uber driver in 2016, the Bucs said they are disappointed in Winston.

“All members of our organization are expected to conduct themselves in accordance with the Personal Conduct Policy of the NFL. We are disappointed that Jameis put himself in a position that has been found to violate the policy and accept today’s decision by the Commissioner,” the team’s statement said.

What remains to be seen is whether the Buccaneers take any action, other than releasing a boilerplate statement. There have been calls in Tampa for the Bucs to cut Winston, although it appears extremely unlikely that will happen.

What may happen is that the Buccaneers will not sign Winston to a second contract, as they had been expected to do before news broke that a suspension was looming. The Buccaneers drafted Winston first overall despite a very checkered history, including a previous allegation that he raped a student at Florida State. The Bucs may finally be coming around to the idea that Winston is not a person they want as the face of their franchise.

11 responses to “Buccaneers statement: “We are disappointed” in Jameis Winston

  1. As a Buccaneer fan, cut him. He simply just doesn’t get it. How many strikes, near misses, & stupid bonehead mistakes or transgressions does a person get? Please front office, set an example.

  3. Let me translate the Bucs statement:
    Blah, Blah, Blah Blah Winston. Blah, Blah, Blah don’t care about morals or integrity. Blah Blah Blah we only care about winning. Blah, Blah Blah, we will stand behind Jameis, but if he wasn’t a QB or a good player then we would have cut him already. Blah, Blah Blah, we support the commissioner decision. Blah

  6. They should cut him. Was a mistake to draft the guy after all that came when he was in college. Seems pretty obvious now that he doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt. If it makes it easier for them to do so, he’s not really that good. So that should take care of that….maybe they shouldn’t have traded back to take a DT when they had Rosen and Allen on the board. Reason why the Bucs aren’t going anywhere this year.

  9. The backlash started in Tampa when news broke of the suspension being possible. Now that Winston basically admitted he did the crime that backlash will be overwhelming. In the age of #metoo The Buccaneers will most definitely have to act on this with more than just a poor statement.

  10. “The Bucs may finally be coming around to the idea that Winston is not a person they want as the face of their franchise.”

    I hope they realize soon that Winston is not somebody they want in any role, even as the assh*l# (never mind the “face”) of their franchise.

  11. And goes without saying….but maybe they should sign Kap. Idk….seems like there aren’t a lot of Super Bowl starting QB’s out there on the street with a career 2:1 TD to Int ratio, 60% completion percentage, and can run for 400-500 yards a year. Who also won’t be a character problem and can actually be a real leader in the locker room. Seems obvious enough, doesn’t it? Oh wait…they have Ryan Fitzpatrick. Yeah that should go well.

