Buccaneers statement: “We are disappointed” in Jameis Winston

Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization has issued a public statement on quarterback Jameis Winston‘s personal conduct.

After the NFL announced that Winston has been suspended three games for groping an Uber driver in 2016, the Bucs said they are disappointed in Winston.

“All members of our organization are expected to conduct themselves in accordance with the Personal Conduct Policy of the NFL. We are disappointed that Jameis put himself in a position that has been found to violate the policy and accept today’s decision by the Commissioner,” the team’s statement said.

What remains to be seen is whether the Buccaneers take any action, other than releasing a boilerplate statement. There have been calls in Tampa for the Bucs to cut Winston, although it appears extremely unlikely that will happen.

What may happen is that the Buccaneers will not sign Winston to a second contract, as they had been expected to do before news broke that a suspension was looming. The Buccaneers drafted Winston first overall despite a very checkered history, including a previous allegation that he raped a student at Florida State. The Bucs may finally be coming around to the idea that Winston is not a person they want as the face of their franchise.