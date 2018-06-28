CBS thinks Mike Carey was “unfairly maligned” as a rules analyst

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 28, 2018, 11:14 AM EDT
CBS is back in the officiating analyst game, having hired former NFL referee Gene Steratore to work on the network this season. The last time CBS hired a former NFL referee, Mike Carey, things did not go well.

At least, that’s how the vast majority of us remember it. CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus would argue that Carey wasn’t so much bad at his job, as that the rest of us gave Carey a hard time.

“I think people made the mistake that Mike’s job was to predict what the official on the field was going to rule, and his job really was to give his opinion and his interpretation of the rules with respect to a specific play,” McManus told Richard Deitsch of The Athletic. “When he disagreed a number of times with the officials, I think he was unfairly maligned on social media and it became a running theme. It was a shame and I think it hurt his ability to be considered an expert in this area, which I don’t think was fair.”

McManus is definitely correct that maligning Mike Carey became a running theme on social media. But if it was unfair, CBS should have stuck with Carey through the down times and kept him on board, rather than moving on from him after the 2015 season. The reality is, Carey just wasn’t as good at his job as Mike Pereira, who was doing the same job at the same time on FOX, and CBS decided that if it couldn’t beat FOX, it was better not to compete in the officiating analysis department. Now CBS is hoping Steratore can live up to the standard Pereira has set.

24 responses to “CBS thinks Mike Carey was “unfairly maligned” as a rules analyst

  3. Carey was a terrible referee and a terrible analyst.

    Steratore was an excellent referee and will be an excellent analyst.

  4. “Let’s check in with Mike Carey. Mike, it seemed like they broke the plane of the goal here, but the official has been under the hood for a while.”
    “Definitely, it’s possible that the runner’s knee was down, and also that there were four extra orange players on defense.”
    “…I think those are pylons.”
    “Using these chicken strips as examples, we can plainly see how four extra players would-“
    “Thanks Mike.”

  6. Listening to Carey arrogantly botch every call on CBS gave a window into how bad the relationship had to have been between him and the players and coaches. He came across like an arrogant SOB on and off of the field! Good riddance!

  11. Mike Carey was actually a good ref.

    Kinda funny how Goodell gets exposed by a good ref and then the broadcast company is forced to fire good refs, only to bring in a company mouth willing to toe Goodell’s cheating line.

    It’s just unreal watching the league destroy itself.

  12. The analysis will always be the call going the way of the larger market team. Not a lot of grey area.

  13. canedaddy says:
    June 28, 2018 at 11:24 am
    Carey was a terrible referee and a terrible analyst.

    Steratore was an excellent referee and will be an excellent analyst.

    Millennials have awful taste in a lot of things, mainly music and movies, and what’s funny and what isn’t, as well as judging officials, amongst other things like knowing what a library is for and what a primary source is. But, that’s a whole other discussion.

    Let me be real clear with you: Prior to Goodell coming in to ruin the nFL, the refs from that started from the previous regime (Tagliabue), including MIke Care, were generally very good. There was no controversy every week, confusion, not knowing rules, not knowing what a PI is, holding, etc. Any controversy was few and far between.

    The refs were not the start of the show, but Steratore is one of those that wanted to be the star, along with an Ed Hochuli type. Hochuli USED TO BE GOOD until he started starting at himself in a mirrort working on his biceps with his midlife crisis.

    It’s only since these refs developed an attitude, started lifting weights and ordering tighter jersesy to make sure they looked good for the camera, while not knowing NFL rules, has the league gotten WORSE because of it.

    Steratore SUCKED. He also sucked in the SB with a couple of wink winks from Goodell to help Philly win the fricking game with those 2 free TDs.

    I have never seen two easy scoring calls on replay before be completely missed in a SB. Never seen it.

  17. It’s funny to see that fans say that the analyst is wrong because he disagrees with the review officials. This is basically saying the the review officials are always right. And we know that’s wrong.

  18. He was not unfairly maligned. He was, however, an example of the league’s inconsistency. Not only are the referees on the field capable of watching a play and seeing two completely different things but Carey’s comments showed that they could read the exact same words in the rule book and decide on outcomes that are complete opposites. That cannot happen and that is likely why the league went to centralized replay decisions but that only added to the suspicion that the league itself was using officials to alter game results so a preferred team wins. They have handled everything about officiating and replay review in the dumbest possible way. So dumb that it must be intentional.

  21. This will probably be an unpopular take but to me Mike Carey was the best official of that era. His games were always under control and never controversial. To me he did get a bad wrap on TV as many of those calls were subjective. His interpretation was different from the guy calling the game. It’s not cut and dry right and wrong as people want to make those calls.

  23. Carey’s “ruling” was often different than what was called on the field, although I frequently agreed more with Carey than the refs based on the wording of the rules. Many rules are somewhat ambiguous so you can reach different conclusions depending on what assumptions and biases you have. For example, is it more important to follow the letter of the rule or follow the spirit of the rule? Different people will have different opinions about this, and none of them are “wrong.” This is why everyone has so much heartburn about all of the various iterations of the catch rule. Getting rid of super slo-mo frame by frame replay would clear up a lot of the BS in NFL officiating. Using it in the broadcast for highlighting incredible plays is fine but using it for officiating ruins things. Replay for officiating should be game speed only. Would solve a lot of the problems. It would allow them to correct for obvious errors or instances when the ref didn’t have a clear line of sight but eliminate the nitpicking and keep the game moving.

  24. I think it was more that he looked extremely uncomfortable in front of the camera. The image he projected was one of uncertainty and that made him look like he had no idea.

