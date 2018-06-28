Chase Daniel is impressed with Mitchell Trubisky

Getty Images

Chase Daniel has seen a thing or two during his NFL career, backing up franchise quarterbacks like Drew Brees and Alex Smith. Now with the Bears, Chase Daniel likes what he has seen so far from Mitchell Trubisky.

“To be able to see him grow in the offense, even in just eight weeks, has been tremendous,” Daniel said recently on 670 The Score in Chicago.

Although a new coach and a new offense often complicates the development of a young quarterback, the presence of Matt Nagy and Mark Helfrich could accelerate it, thanks to an intricate, creative attack that will be designed to get the most out of Trubisky’s skills.

Recently, running back Tarik Cohen gushed about the different ways he’ll be used in the offense. That kind of creativity can only elevate Trubisky — assuming he’s able to serve as the conductor of the attack.

Given a defense that can hold its own, an improved offense could thrust the Bears into contention in a highly-competitive NFC North. Daniel’s assessment of Trubisky suggests that could be coming.