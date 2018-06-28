Chiefs owner Clark Hunt continues his World Cup tradition

Getty Images

There may be no bigger advocate of soccer in the NFL than Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, and he’s continuing his family tradition of attending the World Cup.

Via Matthew Futterman of the New York Times, Hunt is back in Russia for the world’s biggest soccer tournament, the 10th in the last 11 World Cups he’s attended.

The streak started in West Germany in 1974, and his father Lamar Hunt opted out of a trip to Argentina in 1978, but Clark Hunt has been to every World Cup since.

“My dad was all about spectacle and the fan experience, and there isn’t anything that produces that like a World Cup,” Hunt said.

Lamar Hunt was an early investor in soccer in the United States, buying into what would become the North American Soccer League in the 1970s and later the MLS (owning F.C. Dallas).

Clark played four years of college soccer at SMU, and he has bigger dreams for the sport. Kansas City is among the cities with bids to host games in 2026, when the World Cup will be played in Mexico, the United States and Canada.