Chiefs owner denies involvement in New Mexico pay-for-play

Getty Images

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is in Russia, and he’s been accused of a pay-for-play scheme. All we need now is for him to tweet “NO COLLUSION” to bring this story full circle.

Actually, he might, as he is denying all allegations of impropriety related to a hedge fund he is a partner in which lost $13 million of the state of New Mexico’s money.

According to Tripp Stelnicki of the Santa Fe New Mexican, Hunt has “flatly denied” that he leaned on those close to Gov. Bill Richardson to secure the deal or that he did anything wrong.

Hunt was sued in the fall by the State Investment Council, which accused him of using those connections to “tilt the selection process” and win $300 million in state funds to invest in the hedge fund. The Council manages $21.5 billion in the state’s public trust funds, and according to the lawsuit, the fund underperformed state benchmarks and lost more than $13 million.

Hunt’s New Mexico-based attorneys have filed a raft of defenses, and to make a long story short, rely on procedural issues and denials, including questions of whether he had properly been served notice.

The case has yet to go to trial, and to date, no one has declared WITCH HUNT!