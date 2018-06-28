Chris Harris: Bradley Chubb looks like a young Khalil Mack

AP

Before he was picked in the first round by the Broncos, Bradley Chubb said that his goal as a football player was to put Von Miller and Khalil Mack into one package.

Chubb hasn’t played a snap in the league yet, but one of his teammates believes he’s well on his way to realizing at least half of that goal. Cornerback Chris Harris said on Sirius XM NFL Radio with Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt that he sees signs of Mack when his rookie teammate is on the field.

“Oh, man, he has all the tools,” Harris said. “He kind of looks like a young Khalil Mack. Big, he’s around 280, around there. He can move, so I see him being all over the field. I think he’ll start. He’s been able to be that big of an impact player in OTAs, so I think he’ll start next year across from Von, for sure.”

Asking any rookie to be a Mack/Miller combo is a daunting task. Thanks to Miller’s presence on the other side of the defense, the Broncos should be in good shape as long Chubb continues to draw comparisons to the Raiders star.