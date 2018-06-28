Coby Fleener wants to keep playing but only if brain injury heals

Getty Images

Coby Fleener is running. He’s lifting weights. But doctors still haven’t cleared the tight end for football activities.

Fleener expects his brain injury to heal, but “we just don’t know when,” he said Thursday, via Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune.

The Saints released Fleener in May with a failed physical designation as he continues to recover from a concussion that prematurely ended his 2017 season. He still experiences dizziness and what he calls “head pressure,” symptoms he didn’t experience with his previous four concussions.

Fleener, 29, wants to keep playing and remains open to returning to the Saints. Other teams have inquired about his availability, too.

But until his symptoms heal, all Fleener can do is wait.

“I guess I’ve trained really hard to get to this point, and it would be not the ending that I would’ve written if it were up to me,” he said. “If I can end it differently on a high note, that would probably be ideal.”