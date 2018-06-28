Cowboys expect Dan Bailey to rebound from uncharacteristic season

Getty Images

Of all the Cowboys’ questions heading into 2018, one they insist they don’t have is their kicker.

Dan Bailey looked little like Dan Bailey last season.

The seven-year veteran injured his groin warming up in San Francisco. He missed most of that game and the next four. When he returned, Bailey’s accuracy didn’t.

He went only 7-of-12 in the final month, missing from 23 yards (wide left) and 34 yards (wide right). He also missed two extra points, the first two PAT misses in his career.

Bailey was a full participant in the offseason program, his groin now fully healed.

“I feel really good,” Bailey said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “As far as the weight room and all that stuff, the offseason training, I’ve actually improved in a lot of areas. I feel healthy; I feel good. Just looking forward to get going come training camp.”

Bailey began last season as the NFL’s all-time most accurate kicker at 89.5 percent but has dropped to 88.2 percent and behind Baltimore’s Justin Tucker (90.2 percent).