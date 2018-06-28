Darrell Bevell expects to get back into coaching in next hiring cycle

Getty Images

The Seahawks parted ways with Darrell Bevell in January after he spent seven seasons as their offensive coordinator and his name was linked with several openings around the league in the weeks after his dismissal.

Bevell didn’t land any of those jobs, however, and that leaves him without anything to do as a player or coach heading into a football season for the first time in more than two decades. Bevell does not expect that to remain the case beyond this year.

“It’s always hard,” Bevell said, via the Wisconsin State Journal. “But we’ve done a lot of good things in the places I’ve been, so it was just one of those weird years. The next hiring cycle I’m going to be back.”

Predicting which teams will be looking for offensive coaching help in June doesn’t make much sense, but there certainly will be openings around the league. Bevell’s experience with the Seahawks and Vikings — he was Minnesota’s coordinator for five seasons before going to Seattle — is good reason to expect he’ll be proven right about his return to a staff.